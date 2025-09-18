Explosions and fire erupt at Gazprom petrochemical plant in Russia's Bashkortostan after drone strike – photos, video

Drones have attacked a Gazprom petrochemical complex in the city of Salavat in Bashkortostan, a federal entity of the Russian Federation, almost 1,500 km from the Ukrainian border.

Source: Astra, Russian media outlet; Radiy Khabirov, head of the Republic of Bashkortostan

Details: Astra reported explosions in Salavat at about 11:00 on Tuesday 18 September, citing local residents.

Photo: ASTRA Telegram Channel

The outlet released photos capturing towering smoke and later shared a video of fire spreading across the petrochemical site.

Дрони атакували "Газпром нафтохім Салават" в Башкортостані – там вирує пожежа. Відео з Telegram-каналу Astra pic.twitter.com/QAPwRWyrzL — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) September 18, 2025

Bashkortostan head Radiy Khabirov confirmed the drone attack on the Gazprom facility.

Quote from Khabirov: "Attack on Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat. Two fixed-wing drones hit the plant. There are no casualties. Passive and active defence systems responded, and site security fired to neutralise the drones. We are evaluating the damage. Firefighters and all emergency services are on site."

Photo: ASTRA Telegram Channel

He promised to share further details later.

For reference: Astra reports that Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat LLC, part of PJSC Gazprom, operates the largest oil refining complex in southern Bashkortostan. The plant performs full-scale hydrocarbon processing and produces more than 150 types of products, including petrol, diesel, fuel oil, bitumen and polyethylene.

In 2024, the company generated revenue of 303 billion roubles (over US$2 billion) and a net profit of 4.4 billion roubles (almost US$30 million).

Background: In 2024, a drone struck the Salavat industrial site, damaging the catalytic cracking unit for oil refining.

