Zelenskyy comments on his discussion with Trump about security guarantees for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that US President Donald Trump is generally inclined towards certain security guarantees for Ukraine in the post-war period, but it is too early to speak about specifics on this issue.

Source: Zelenskyy in remarks to the press after meeting with Trump, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy was asked about the US readiness to provide security guarantees for Ukraine alongside Europe, amid the impression that Trump prefers to stay on the sidelines.

Quote: "My impression from the conversation was good… I do not know whether everything will be done, but the US President was looking positively on the topics, what we shared, on influence of these topics on the way to peace.

President Trump is ready to give Ukraine security guarantees after this war finishes. We do not know all the details of the backstop..., and we don't have specific details on paper."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that in the coming days, Ukrainian and US teams are to discuss what types of weapons Ukraine will need most for security guarantees. The Ukrainian leader said these efforts are planned: "Our teams will work until the end of this month".

When asked what American assistance would be most relevant for Ukraine, Zelenskyy said it would include specific air defence systems, adding that it is "not only about Patriot systems".

In his view, strengthening the air shield over Ukraine would be a significant factor for Russia to consider stopping hostilities.

Quote: "Right now, Putin has no success with the offensive, he has so many human losses (…). The only success which he sells to his radical audience is when he attacks us with missiles… I think if we have this [appropriate air defence assets], Putin will lose the meaning of this ‘operation’ and we will be closer to ending the war and negotiating."

More details: Before meeting with the Ukrainian president, Trump said that he was not yet ready to talk about US participation in security guarantees for Ukraine. After the meeting, the US President unexpectedly declared that Ukraine would be able to regain all its territories and "maybe even go further".

Background:

At the latest meeting of the Coalition of the Willing – military allies supporting Ukraine – in early September, representatives of more than 30 European and other countries participated. Six EU leaders, the EU leadership and the president of Ukraine were present in person, while the rest joined via video link.

French President Emmanuel Macron declared that a political proposal by 35 leaders of the Coalition of the Willing to provide Ukraine security guarantees is ready. He said 26 countries are willing either to send troops or supply other forms of support for the guaranteeing forces. Trump at the time said he was ready to assist.

