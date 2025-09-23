All Sections
Trump unexpectedly says Ukraine can regain all territories and "maybe even go further"

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 23 September 2025, 22:18
Trump unexpectedly says Ukraine can regain all territories and maybe even go further
Donald Trump. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump now believes in Ukraine's chances of regaining control over its territory within its internationally recognised borders.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump on Truth Social 

Details: Trump said that he fully understood "the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation", and believes that "Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form."

"With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option. Why not?" he added.

The US president went on to write that Russia has been "aimlessly" waging (full-scale) war for three and a half years, a war which real military power could have won in "less than a week", making Russia resemble a "paper tiger".

"When the people living in Moscow, and all of the Great Cities, Towns, and Districts all throughout Russia, find out what is really going on with this War, the fact that it’s almost impossible for them to get Gasoline through the long lines that are being formed, and all of the other things that are taking place in their War Economy, where most of their money is being spent on fighting Ukraine, which has Great Spirit, and only getting better, Ukraine would be able to take back their Country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that!" Trump added.

The US president believes that Russia, and Putin in particular, are "in BIG Economic trouble" and therefore "this is the time for Ukraine to act". Meanwhile, he wished both Ukraine and Russia all the best.

"We will continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them. Good luck to all!" Trump concluded his post.

Background:

