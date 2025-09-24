Zelenskyy: We can hold elections if we have a ceasefire
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected all accusations that he is centralising power, avoiding elections or failing to address corruption in Ukraine, saying that elections could even be held if a ceasefire is established, but this would require support from Ukraine’s partners and security guarantees.
Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Fox News
Details: The interviewer noted that people around the world, including in the US, are concerned about corruption in Ukraine, about where the money is going, and the lack of elections.
He also quoted a piece from Politico, a Brussels-based politics and policy news organisation, claiming that dissatisfaction is growing within Zelenskyy’s party: "There have been growing qualms and grumbles within party ranks about Zelenskyy’s highly personalised method of rule and his tendency to be dismissive of parliament – plus, the move against the anti-corruption agencies still rankles some of his own lawmakers."
The interviewer asked Zelenskyy to respond.
Zelenskyy said, "First of all, it’s not true. All anti-corruption reforms have been voted on by this parliament, by the majority. The majority is our party. Everything, every change, all independence of the anti-corruption infrastructure, was voted on during all this year, even during the war. And all the European institutions who always support this infrastructure – they know it, because only the majority voted for these laws."
Regarding elections, the Ukrainian leader added that holding them would be challenging but possible if there was a ceasefire.
"Even if we change [the legislation] and find a way how to change, we need security for these elections. For example, we are ready if we have a ceasefire. Even if it’s difficult according to our Constitution," Zelenskyy said.
Asked if he meant that elections could be held now, Zelenskyy replied: "We can [hold elections]. With our partners, of course, with all our partners and with security guarantees."
