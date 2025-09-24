All Sections
Russians executed civilian family and are holding their daughter hostage to advance further – video

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 24 September 2025, 12:21
Russians executed civilian family and are holding their daughter hostage to advance further – video
Russian troops examining the body of a civilian they have shot dead. Photo: Screenshot

Russian troops near the settlement of Shandryholove on the Lyman front have executed a family of civilians and captured their daughter, who is a minor. They are now using her as a human shield for their units to facilitate further advancement.

Source: Third Army Corps

Quote: "Radio intercepts have revealed that even before the assault on the settlement, the Russian commander, who goes by the alias Bali, gave orders to wipe out the civilian population, instructing his forces to act quickly and ‘kill everyone on their way with no exceptions’. 

An enemy unit entered a residential building and killed the civilians – the child’s parents – by shooting them. The Russians abducted the girl and are continuing assault operations, holding her hostage to prevent anyone from firing on them."

Details: Units in the Third Army Corps are documenting the Russians’ war crime live: "All the radio intercepts indicate the premeditated nature of the enemy’s actions."

The Third Army Corps stressed how important it is for civilians to evacuate from the combat zone as soon as possible.

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has indicated on its interactive map of hostilities that Russian forces are currently actively advancing on the Lyman front, particularly near Shandryholove.

Donetsk Oblastwaroccupation
