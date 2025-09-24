All Sections
Kazakh President Tokayev offers his country as venue for Ukraine-Russia talks

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 24 September 2025, 14:54
Kazakh President Tokayev offers his country as venue for Ukraine-Russia talks
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Photo: Getty Images

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said that his country is ready to provide a venue for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia if both sides request it.

Source: Tengrinews.kz, a news website in Kazakhstan, citing Tokayev; TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency

Quote: "If the leaders of Russia and Ukraine wish to come to Kazakhstan, we will provide all the necessary services to ensure the success of the talks."

Details: Tokayev noted, however, that Kazakhstan does not see itself as a mediator in Russia’s war against Ukraine. The situation is too complex to be simplified, he said, pointing to historical, national, linguistic and political disputes that come on top of territorial issues.

Tokayev added that diplomats and other officials carefully prepare high-level meetings and that expecting tangible results without a truce is unrealistic

He stressed that Kazakhstan supports the start of direct talks but said preliminary work is needed to achieve mutual understanding.

Quote: "While not acting as a mediator, Kazakhstan is nevertheless ready, if required, to offer its good offices as a venue for negotiations and meetings at all levels." 

Background

  • Tokayev and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy met earlier that day at the UN General Assembly. Zelenskyy thanked Kazakhstan for supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and discussed trade and economic cooperation as well as the involvement of Kazakh companies in Ukraine’s reconstruction. Their conversation took place in English.
  • Putin has made it clear that he does not intend to travel anywhere to hold talks with Zelenskyy, but is open to meeting in Moscow.
  • Zelenskyy has confirmed that he is willing to attend a summit or meeting with US President Donald Trump and Putin anywhere except Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

