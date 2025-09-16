Zelenskyy reiterates readiness for trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin, but not in Moscow

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated that he is ready for a summit or meeting with US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin anywhere – except Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News

Quote: "I’m ready. I’m ready to meet with President Trump and Putin. And I’m ready to meet without any kind of conditions."

Details: When asked whether he would travel to Moscow, as Putin had suggested, Zelenskyy firmly rejected the idea.

Quote: "No. No. Of course not. It’s not a matter of conditions; it’s the situation – Russia has attacked us. I can’t go to the country when this country, this city, Moscow, they are attacking us. So it can’t be so; I cannot go to their capital while it is launching missiles. We can meet in any other country."

Background:

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Putin’s proposal for a meeting with Zelenskyy in Moscow is "unacceptable".

Zelenskyy later said that the invitation was an attempt by Putin to stall the meeting: "Our American partners told us that Putin invited me to Moscow. I think that when you don’t want a meeting to happen, you invite me to Moscow".

Following that, Putin made it clear that he had no intention of travelling elsewhere to negotiate with Zelenskyy, but remained open to meeting in Moscow.

