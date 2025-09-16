All Sections
Zelenskyy reiterates readiness for trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin, but not in Moscow

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 16 September 2025, 11:06

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated that he is ready for a summit or meeting with US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin anywhere – except Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News

Quote: "I’m ready. I’m ready to meet with President Trump and Putin. And I’m ready to meet without any kind of conditions."

Details: When asked whether he would travel to Moscow, as Putin had suggested, Zelenskyy firmly rejected the idea.

Quote: "No. No. Of course not. It’s not a matter of conditions; it’s the situation – Russia has attacked us. I can’t go to the country when this country, this city, Moscow, they are attacking us. So it can’t be so; I cannot go to their capital while it is launching missiles. We can meet in any other country."

Background:

Zelenskyy
