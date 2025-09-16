Zelenskyy reiterates readiness for trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin, but not in Moscow
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated that he is ready for a summit or meeting with US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin anywhere – except Russia.
Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News
Quote: "I’m ready. I’m ready to meet with President Trump and Putin. And I’m ready to meet without any kind of conditions."
Details: When asked whether he would travel to Moscow, as Putin had suggested, Zelenskyy firmly rejected the idea.
Quote: "No. No. Of course not. It’s not a matter of conditions; it’s the situation – Russia has attacked us. I can’t go to the country when this country, this city, Moscow, they are attacking us. So it can’t be so; I cannot go to their capital while it is launching missiles. We can meet in any other country."
Background:
- Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Putin’s proposal for a meeting with Zelenskyy in Moscow is "unacceptable".
- Zelenskyy later said that the invitation was an attempt by Putin to stall the meeting: "Our American partners told us that Putin invited me to Moscow. I think that when you don’t want a meeting to happen, you invite me to Moscow".
- Following that, Putin made it clear that he had no intention of travelling elsewhere to negotiate with Zelenskyy, but remained open to meeting in Moscow.
