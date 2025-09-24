Ukraine to send delegation to US to discuss joint weapons production

Ukraine has announced that its delegation will head to the United States at the end of September to discuss the legal framework for joint weapons production.

Source: Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Olha Stefanishyna on the national joint 24/7 newscast; Interfax-Ukraine, a Ukrainian news agency

Details: Stefanishyna confirmed that military cooperation was discussed during a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

Quote: "Yes, it was discussed in detail. Our president raised the issue, and the US president responded enthusiastically. He spent several minutes praising Ukrainian innovation and capabilities and signalled strong support. We hope the Ukrainian team will arrive on 30 September to negotiate the legal part of the agreement."

More details: The ambassador added that the US is interested in various types of unmanned systems.

Quote: "This was one of the questions from the US president. President Zelenskyy said they discussed supplying different types of drones depending on the needs of the US government."

Background: Reports have previously noted that the United States is facing delays in creating a fleet of naval drones to counter China, with two drones failing simultaneously during tests.

