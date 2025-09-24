Russians hit Ground Forces training unit with ballistic missiles, resulting in casualties among personnel

Russian forces carried out an attack, including with two Iskander ballistic missiles, on a training unit of the Ukrainian Ground Forces on 24 September, resulting in casualties among personnel.

Source: Ukrainian Ground Forces on Facebook

Quote: "Today, 24 September, the enemy carried out a combined strike on the premises of one of the training units of the Ukrainian Ground Forces. Among the weapons used were two Iskander ballistic missiles."

Details: It was reported that, as a result of the precise hit on a shelter, despite security measures, it was not possible to completely avoid casualties among personnel.

"Relevant emergency services are working at the scene. Those who were injured are being promptly provided with all necessary medical assistance," the statement said.

The Ground Forces also noted that, to preserve the life and health of personnel, work is ongoing to equip training centers, ranges and other military facilities with reliable shelters. In addition, extra safety measures are being taken to protect servicemen during missile and aerial attacks.

