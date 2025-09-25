Ukrainian defence forces down Russian Su‑34 attacking Zaporizhzhia
Thursday, 25 September 2025, 08:03
Ukraine's Air Force has reported that they have destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber that was attacking the city of Zaporizhzhia.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Quote: "An enemy Su-34 has been downed!"
Details: This occurred on the Zaporizhzhia front at around 04:00.
The Air Force reported that the Su-34 in question had been launching terrorist attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia using guided bombs.
