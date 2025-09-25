All Sections
Ukrainian defence forces down Russian Su‑34 attacking Zaporizhzhia

Iryna BalachukThursday, 25 September 2025, 08:03
Russian Su-34. Stock photo: wikipedia.org

Ukraine's Air Force has reported that they have destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber that was attacking the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force 

Quote: "An enemy Su-34 has been downed!"

Details: This occurred on the Zaporizhzhia front at around 04:00.

The Air Force reported that the Su-34 in question had been launching terrorist attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia using guided bombs.

