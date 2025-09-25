All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian anti-corruption bureau says Security Service is probing its former detectives

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 25 September 2025, 09:42
Ukrainian anti-corruption bureau says Security Service is probing its former detectives
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has said the Security Service (SSU) is carrying out investigative actions against its former detectives, which may signal growing pressure on anti-corruption bodies.

Source: National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) on Telegram

Quote: "The National Bureau reports that today the SSU is conducting investigative actions against former detectives of the National Bureau (who are now employees of Ukrzaliznytsia [the Ukrainian state-run railway operator – ed.]).

Advertisement:

Details: NABU said the SSU's actions are likely linked to the detectives' earlier work on investigations that had exposed organised criminal groups within state-owned companies and government agencies, particularly the SSU itself.

"Such actions may indicate increased systemic pressure on the independence of anti-corruption institutions," NABU said.

Background:

  • On 21 July, it became known that NABU employees were being investigated without court warrants by employees of the SSU and the Office of the Prosecutor General. Police special forces and law enforcement officers conducted approximately 80 searches of 19 Bureau employees in various oblasts of Ukraine.
  • Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General said they had uncovered a Russian intelligence infiltration within the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. A source told Ukrainska Pravda that the person in question was Viktor Husarov.
  • At the time of the mass searches, the heads of both anti-corruption agencies – NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office –  were away on a business trip to London.
  • This later led to notices of suspicion being served on the employees of the anti-corruption agencies.
  • On 8 September, the SSU and the Office of the Prosecutor General announced that Viktor Husarov, a NABU employee detained in July, was part of a large Russian intelligence network. Three other previously exposed agents were also involved. They had access to state secrets and restricted documents, used covert methods, and had been passing information to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) for years.
  • The SSU also claims that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of one of the NABU's interregional detective departments, "has contacts with representatives of the aggressor country and helps his father, who is a businessman, conduct illegal trade with the Russian Federation".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

National Anti-Corruption Bureau of UkraineState Security Service of Ukraine
Advertisement:
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
Russians have placed 48 children from Donetsk Oblast in psychiatric hospitals for "extremism"
Reconnaissance drones entered Ukrainian airspace from Hungary – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy asked Trump for Tomahawk missiles that can reach Moscow – The Telegraph
All News
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Pro-Russian MP returned to Ukraine by political agreement to testify against anti-corruption agency detective
Ukraine recovers funds stolen through corruption from abroad for first time
Ukrainian anti-corruption agency expects new wave of confrontation with Security Service of Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
22:07
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
21:09
Zelenskyy warns of military response if drones from Hungary enter Ukraine again
20:51
Hungarian Defence Ministry denies involvement in drone launches into Ukraine
20:47
EXPLAINERWhat risks could a pro-Russian victory pose for Moldova and the region
20:14
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
20:07
Belarusian leader says he wants to talk to Zelenskyy after meeting with Putin
20:02
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart's rude accusations against Zelenskyy
19:35
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole in power company who aided Russian drone strikes
19:15
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
19:00
Hungarian foreign minister questions Ukraine's EU accession after it bans entry for three Hungarian officials
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: