Drones attack chemical plant in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, causing fire

Drones have attacked a chemical plant in the Belorechensk district of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, causing a fire and prompting the evacuation of personnel.

Source: Operational Headquarters – Krasnodar Krai on Telegram; Russian media outlet Astra

Quote from the Operational Headquarters: "Drone debris fell in the area of one of the municipality's large companies on the night of 24-25 September. About 140 people – employees of the company – were evacuated to a shelter."

Advertisement:

Details: According to the Operational Headquarters, a fire had broken out at the company’s premises over area of 50 sq m, although it had quickly been extinguished.

The drones had attacked EuroChem-Belorechensk Fertilisers in Belorechensk, Astra said, citing local residents.

Вибухи і пожежа у російському місті Бєлорєченськ. За даними російських Telegram-каналів, дрони атакували підприємство "ЄвроХім", яке постачає хімікати для заводів з виробництва вибухових речовин. Відео з Telegram-каналу Exilenova+ pic.twitter.com/xwUKFZjyI9 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) September 25, 2025

Roads around the chemical plant were closed to traffic.

Background:

In late 2024, Reuters reported that since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, five large Russian chemical companies had supplied more than 75% of the key chemicals delivered by rail to factories producing explosives and gunpowder.

The firms in question were EuroChem, UralChem, UGMK, Lukoil and Evraz, which are linked to well-known Russian billionaires such as Roman Abramovich, Vagit Alekperov and Dmitry Mazepin.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!