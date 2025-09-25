All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service denies pressuring anti-corruption bureau, says searches target alleged abuses of power

Iryna BalachukThursday, 25 September 2025, 11:02
Security Service of Ukraine. Stock photo: ssu.gov.ua

The Security Service of Ukraine has claimed that Ukrzaliznytsia officials are being searched as part of a criminal investigation into abuses in the freight transport sector and are not related to pressure on anti-corruption agencies. Ukrzaliznytsia is the Ukrainian state-run railway operator.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on Telegram

Details: The service noted that all searches are court-authorised and are being conducted in compliance with Ukrainian law.

"Investigative and operational activities are being carried out exclusively on officials of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia and sole traders who are involved in the relevant criminal cases. The searches of Ukrzaliznytsia officials are not related to ‘pressure on the independence of anti-corruption institutions’, as their representatives claimed today," the Security Service emphasised.

The SSU added, "Any abuses in the railway sector, which plays a key role in the logistics of the security and defence forces, as well as in the delivery of weapons and supplies to the front line, are unacceptable."

Background: On the morning of 25 September, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reported that the SSU is conducting investigative actions against its former detectives, suggesting that this could indicate increased pressure on anti-corruption bodies.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

