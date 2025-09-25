Latest data shows 31 people injured in Russian attacks still in Zaporizhzhia hospitals

A total of 31 people injured in Russian attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast have remained in oblast centre’s hospitals. Eight of them are in a serious or critical condition.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Fedorov said those injured have suffered blast injuries, fractures, concussion and traumatic amputations. Doctors assess the condition of the others as moderate.

Quote: "People are receiving all the medical care they require."

Background: On 25 September, Ukraine's Air Force reported that they had destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber attacking Zaporizhzhia.



