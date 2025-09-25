Fixed-wing drones appear on DOT-Chain Defence marketplace

Fixed-wing drones have appeared on the DOT-Chain Defence marketplace and are now available for order by military units.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal

Details: Shmyhal explained that most of the models are reconnaissance drones, designed for long flights and capable of performing a wide range of tasks.

Quote: "There are 12 models from eight Ukrainian manufacturers. The Defense Procurement Agency has contracted these producers to supply drones both from existing stock and via pre-orders."

More details: Shmyhal also said initiatives are in progress to expand the system and scale up the range of available equipment: other types of unmanned aerial vehicles, particularly robotic ground systems, as well as electronic warfare and countermeasures systems, and payloads.

Background:

Earlier reports said that in its first month of operation, the DOT-Chain Defence marketplace had delivered 5,600 drones worth UAH 216 million (US$5.2 million).

DOT-Chain Defence is a weapons marketplace for the Armed Forces of Ukraine that enables military units to select the equipment they need and receive it quickly. Through the platform, units can order FPV drones and drone bombers, with delivery to the front taking as little as five days and usually within a couple of weeks.

