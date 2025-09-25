All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Fixed-wing drones appear on DOT-Chain Defence marketplace

Yevheniia HubinaThursday, 25 September 2025, 11:49
Fixed-wing drones appear on DOT-Chain Defence marketplace
A fixed-wing drone. Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Fixed-wing drones have appeared on the DOT-Chain Defence marketplace and are now available for order by military units.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal

Details: Shmyhal explained that most of the models are reconnaissance drones, designed for long flights and capable of performing a wide range of tasks.

Advertisement:

Quote: "There are 12 models from eight Ukrainian manufacturers. The Defense Procurement Agency has contracted these producers to supply drones both from existing stock and via pre-orders." 

More details: Shmyhal also said initiatives are in progress to expand the system and scale up the range of available equipment: other types of unmanned aerial vehicles, particularly robotic ground systems, as well as electronic warfare and countermeasures systems, and payloads.

Background:

  • Earlier reports said that in its first month of operation, the DOT-Chain Defence marketplace had delivered 5,600 drones worth UAH 216 million (US$5.2 million).
  • DOT-Chain Defence is a weapons marketplace for the Armed Forces of Ukraine that enables military units to select the equipment they need and receive it quickly. Through the platform, units can order FPV drones and drone bombers, with delivery to the front taking as little as five days and usually within a couple of weeks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

drones
Advertisement:
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
Russians have placed 48 children from Donetsk Oblast in psychiatric hospitals for "extremism"
Reconnaissance drones entered Ukrainian airspace from Hungary – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy asked Trump for Tomahawk missiles that can reach Moscow – The Telegraph
All News
drones
Danish defence minister says repeated appearance of drones over country is hybrid attack
Drones attack chemical plant in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, causing fire
Russia attacks Ukraine with 176 drones: hits recorded in 8 locations, attack rages on
RECENT NEWS
22:07
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
21:09
Zelenskyy warns of military response if drones from Hungary enter Ukraine again
20:51
Hungarian Defence Ministry denies involvement in drone launches into Ukraine
20:47
EXPLAINERWhat risks could a pro-Russian victory pose for Moldova and the region
20:14
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
20:07
Belarusian leader says he wants to talk to Zelenskyy after meeting with Putin
20:02
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart's rude accusations against Zelenskyy
19:35
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole in power company who aided Russian drone strikes
19:15
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
19:00
Hungarian foreign minister questions Ukraine's EU accession after it bans entry for three Hungarian officials
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: