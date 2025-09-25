All Sections
Russian forces advance in two oblasts, expanding area of control by 7.8 sq km

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 25 September 2025, 13:06
The village of Berezove, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: DeepStateMap

Russian forces have advanced in the Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast near the village of Dronivka in Donetsk Oblast and the village of Berezove in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts; General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 25 September; Interfax-Ukraine, a Ukrainian news agency

Quote from DeepState: "The enemy has advanced in the Serebrianka Forest and near Berezove."

Details: Fighting near Dronivka was reported in a Ukrainian General Staff report this morning.

Quote from the General Staff: "On the Siversk front, the enemy carried out seven attempts to break through near Serebrianka and towards Dronivka and Yampil."

More details: The General Staff has not reported any attacks near the village of Berezove on the Pokrovsk front.

As a result, the area under control of Russian occupying forces has increased by 7.8 km² over the past 24 hours, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

Background:

  • On average, last week, Russian troops expanded their control by 9.23 km² per day.
  • On 24 September, DeepState analysts reported that Russian forces had occupied the villages of Novomykolaivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Novoivanivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and also advanced near three settlements.

