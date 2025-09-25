Russian forces advance in two oblasts, expanding area of control by 7.8 sq km

Russian forces have advanced in the Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast near the village of Dronivka in Donetsk Oblast and the village of Berezove in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts; General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 25 September; Interfax-Ukraine, a Ukrainian news agency

Quote from DeepState: "The enemy has advanced in the Serebrianka Forest and near Berezove."

Advertisement:

Details: Fighting near Dronivka was reported in a Ukrainian General Staff report this morning.

Quote from the General Staff: "On the Siversk front, the enemy carried out seven attempts to break through near Serebrianka and towards Dronivka and Yampil."

More details: The General Staff has not reported any attacks near the village of Berezove on the Pokrovsk front.

As a result, the area under control of Russian occupying forces has increased by 7.8 km² over the past 24 hours, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

Background:

On average, last week, Russian troops expanded their control by 9.23 km² per day.

On 24 September, DeepState analysts reported that Russian forces had occupied the villages of Novomykolaivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Novoivanivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and also advanced near three settlements.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!