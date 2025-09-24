Russians capture two villages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState
Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 11:59
Russian forces have occupied the villages of Novomykolaivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Novoivanivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and also advanced near three settlements, DeepState analysts reported on 24 September.
Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts
Quote: "We have updated the map. The enemy has occupied Novomykolaivka and Novoivanivka, and advanced near Kalynivske, Ternove and Novoivanivka."
Advertisement:
Background:
- On 23 September, DeepState updated its interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine to indicate that Russian forces had advanced in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. On the same day, Interfax-Ukraine reported that the Russians had captured 8.77 sq km of territory over the past day.
- On 22 September, it became known that within just a day, Ukraine’s defence forces had managed to regain control over 1.3 sq km of territory previously occupied by Russian troops on the Dobropillia front in Donetsk Oblast.
- On 20 September, DeepState reported that Russian forces had advanced on three fronts, specifically in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!