All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians capture two villages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 24 September 2025, 11:59
Russians capture two villages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState

Russian forces have occupied the villages of Novomykolaivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Novoivanivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and also advanced near three settlements, DeepState analysts reported on 24 September.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Quote: "We have updated the map. The enemy has occupied Novomykolaivka and Novoivanivka, and advanced near Kalynivske, Ternove and Novoivanivka."

Advertisement:

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk OblastZaporizhzhia Oblastoccupation
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones strike three gas distribution stations in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast – photos
WP: Pentagon chief summons hundreds of US generals to emergency meeting without explanation
US jets scrambled near Alaska to intercept Russian aircraft
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in blackout for second day due to Russia's actions
Polish PM decodes Trump's remarks on Ukraine's chances to regain its territories
Ukrainian anti-corruption body: Security Service lying about reason for latest searches, it's president's petty revenge
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Several people injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts overnight – photos
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa oblasts, killing and wounding civilians – photos
Russians advance in east of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, capturing almost 9 sq km in day
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukrainian drones strike three gas distribution stations in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast – photos
19:48
WP: Pentagon chief summons hundreds of US generals to emergency meeting without explanation
19:42
Merz proposes using frozen Russian assets to issue loan to Ukraine
19:26
Rutte supports Trump's stance on NATO shooting down Russian aircraft "if necessary"
18:59
Newborn son of woman killed in 7 September Russian attack on Kyiv in critical condition
18:36
Ukraine to begin search and exhumation work in Poland
18:04
Russia strikes Chernihiv: 30,000 residents left without power
17:08
US jets scrambled near Alaska to intercept Russian aircraft
16:58
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in blackout for second day due to Russia's actions
16:58
EXPLAINERHow EU plans to bring Ukrainians back home and what exceptions might apply
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: