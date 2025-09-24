Russians capture two villages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState

Russian forces have occupied the villages of Novomykolaivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Novoivanivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and also advanced near three settlements, DeepState analysts reported on 24 September.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Quote: "We have updated the map. The enemy has occupied Novomykolaivka and Novoivanivka, and advanced near Kalynivske, Ternove and Novoivanivka."

Advertisement:

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!