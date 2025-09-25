Russian occupying administration explains why Crimea petrol stations lack fuel

Fuel shortages in Crimea have arisen due to a decline in production at Russia’s oil refineries.

Source: Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed puppet leader of occupied Crimea

Quote: "All necessary measures are being taken. Within two days, petrol stations are expected to be supplied with the required volume of AI-95 petrol. Within two weeks, the issue of the availability of AI-92 petrol will be resolved."

Advertisement:

Details: Aksyonov asked residents of Crimea and visitors to the peninsula to "be patient".

Background:

Ukrainian intelligence reports indicate that 20 regions of Russia and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are experiencing fuel shortages. Meanwhile, fuel prices are rising across the country.

Since 24 September, all grades of petrol, including the most expensive A100, have completely disappeared from petrol stations in annexed Crimea.

