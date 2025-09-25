All Sections
Russian occupying administration explains why Crimea petrol stations lack fuel

Alyona KyrychenkoThursday, 25 September 2025, 13:16
Fuel shortages in Crimea have arisen due to a decline in production at Russia’s oil refineries.

Source: Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed puppet leader of occupied Crimea 

Quote: "All necessary measures are being taken. Within two days, petrol stations are expected to be supplied with the required volume of AI-95 petrol. Within two weeks, the issue of the availability of AI-92 petrol will be resolved." 

Details: Aksyonov asked residents of Crimea and visitors to the peninsula to "be patient".

Background

  • Ukrainian intelligence reports indicate that 20 regions of Russia and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are experiencing fuel shortages. Meanwhile, fuel prices are rising across the country. 
  • Since 24 September, all grades of petrol, including the most expensive A100, have completely disappeared from petrol stations in annexed Crimea.

Read also: Sky-high prices and petrol shortages: what's causing the Russian fuel crisis?

