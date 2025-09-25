Russian occupying administration explains why Crimea petrol stations lack fuel
Thursday, 25 September 2025, 13:16
Fuel shortages in Crimea have arisen due to a decline in production at Russia’s oil refineries.
Source: Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed puppet leader of occupied Crimea
Quote: "All necessary measures are being taken. Within two days, petrol stations are expected to be supplied with the required volume of AI-95 petrol. Within two weeks, the issue of the availability of AI-92 petrol will be resolved."
Advertisement:
Details: Aksyonov asked residents of Crimea and visitors to the peninsula to "be patient".
Background:
- Ukrainian intelligence reports indicate that 20 regions of Russia and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are experiencing fuel shortages. Meanwhile, fuel prices are rising across the country.
- Since 24 September, all grades of petrol, including the most expensive A100, have completely disappeared from petrol stations in annexed Crimea.
Read also: Sky-high prices and petrol shortages: what's causing the Russian fuel crisis?
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!