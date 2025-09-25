Situation in Kupiansk is critical as Russian forces pound city and sabotage groups infiltrate

An operation to tackle Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups is underway in Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, while Russian forces are pounding the city with all available weaponry.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster hromadske, citing Andrii Besedin, Head of Kupiansk City Military Administration, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The situation is critical. In addition to sabotage and reconnaissance groups that have infiltrated or are infiltrating the city, the enemy carries out extensive attacks on the city and the surrounding territory. The proximity of the front line enables them to strike with everything in their arsenal: tanks, mortars, artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. Guided aerial bombs are being dropped daily on the territory of the Kupiansk hromada. Fibre-optic FPV drones that cannot be jammed by electronic warfare are effectively hunting civilians and vehicles. Every route into and through the city, all logistical routes are, unfortunately, under the watch of enemy drones." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Besedin added that the city’s infrastructure has collapsed: there is no power, water, gas supply, mobile connectivity or social services. Hundreds of residents have so far refused to evacuate. As of 25 September, 680 civilians have remained on the right bank of the city of Kupiansk with a total of 1,660 across the hromada.

Local authorities report they cannot get humanitarian or construction supplies into the city and urge residents to evacuate. In addition to harsh living conditions, the presence of civilians also hinders the efforts of Ukrainian defence forces.

Besedin said small numbers of people are evacuated daily. More than 200 civilians have been moved so far this month. A 24/7 evacuation hotline operates on 0 800 33 92 91.

Quote: "All support will be provided in the city of Kharkiv, where conditions are safer. All conditions are in place – free temporary housing, payments from international funds of UAH10,500 [about US$250 – ed.] for each evacuee, a support centre for people from Kupiansk and a medical centre. The full range of support will be provided. We must stick together until we can return to the Kupiansk hromada."

