Russians attack civilians on scooter in Kherson Oblast: two men killed

Russian forces have attacked a scooter carrying civilians in Kherson Oblast with an FPV drone, killing two men.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "Investigators have found that on 25 September 2025, at around 05:00, the occupiers launched an FPV drone at a scooter travelling near the village of Lvove.

As a result of the attack, two men aged 68 and 45, who were travelling on the vehicle, were killed."

Details: The prosecutor’s office has launched a pre-trial investigation into a war crime that resulted in the deaths of civilians (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

