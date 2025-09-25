Russians attack civilians on scooter in Kherson Oblast: two men killed
Thursday, 25 September 2025, 15:43
Russian forces have attacked a scooter carrying civilians in Kherson Oblast with an FPV drone, killing two men.
Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Quote: "Investigators have found that on 25 September 2025, at around 05:00, the occupiers launched an FPV drone at a scooter travelling near the village of Lvove.
As a result of the attack, two men aged 68 and 45, who were travelling on the vehicle, were killed."
Details: The prosecutor’s office has launched a pre-trial investigation into a war crime that resulted in the deaths of civilians (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
