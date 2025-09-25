Poll shows Ukrainians place most trust in National Guard, least in courts

A poll has shown that Ukrainians place the most trust in the National Guard and the Security Service of Ukraine among state security and human rights institutions, while the judicial system and the Office of the Prosecutor General enjoy the least support.

Source: annual nationwide poll conducted by the Rating polling organisation and the European Union Advisory Mission on 31 July-5 August

Details: According to the survey results, among state security and human rights institutions, the National Guard of Ukraine (84%) and the Security Service of Ukraine (78%) have the highest level of trust.

Advertisement:

The State Border Service (62%), the Center for Countering Disinformation (55%) and the National Police (48%) also maintain a notable level of trust.

The State Customs Service (60% distrust), the Office of the Prosecutor General (66%) and Ukrainian courts (73%) have the lowest levels of trust.

The sociologists note that young Ukrainians (aged 18-29) show particularly high trust in security agencies, reflecting their direct experience of the war and the crucial role these institutions play in protecting lives and populated areas.

This indicator also emphasises that reforms are recognised by the younger generation, instilling optimism that Ukraine's future leaders see value in building sustainable, EU-oriented state institutions even in wartime, the poll says.

For reference: From 31 July to 5 August 2025, sociologists surveyed 2,000 respondents aged 18 and older using CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers.

The survey covered all regions except the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas and areas without Ukrainian mobile coverage at the time. The results were weighted using the latest data from Ukraine’s State Statistics Service.

Representativeness: the sample is representative in terms of age, gender and type of settlement (margin of error – no more than 2.2% with a confidence level of 0.95).

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!