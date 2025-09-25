Russia strikes Chernihiv: 30,000 residents left without power

Russia has attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the city of Chernihiv.

Source: Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Details: "The enemy carried out an attack on a critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv. A fire broke out at the site, and firefighters are currently extinguishing it," Bryzhynskyi reported.

He said there were no casualties, but as a result of the strike, around 30,000 residents of Chernihiv and the Chernihiv district have been cut off from the power grid.

"Repair works are being organised," Bryzhynskyi added.

Quote: "In the areas cut off from the power grid, water supply pressure has dropped. Pressure in the water supply networks is expected to improve once electricity is restored."

Background:

On the morning of 25 September, about 14 attack drones struck a critical infrastructure facility on the outskirts of Nizhyn in Chernihiv Oblast.

The Korabel residential area of the city of Kherson has once again been cut off from the power grid following another Russian attack.

