Russia strikes Chernihiv: 30,000 residents left without power
Russia has attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the city of Chernihiv.
Source: Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook
Details: "The enemy carried out an attack on a critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv. A fire broke out at the site, and firefighters are currently extinguishing it," Bryzhynskyi reported.
He said there were no casualties, but as a result of the strike, around 30,000 residents of Chernihiv and the Chernihiv district have been cut off from the power grid.
"Repair works are being organised," Bryzhynskyi added.
Quote: "In the areas cut off from the power grid, water supply pressure has dropped. Pressure in the water supply networks is expected to improve once electricity is restored."
Background:
- On the morning of 25 September, about 14 attack drones struck a critical infrastructure facility on the outskirts of Nizhyn in Chernihiv Oblast.
- The Korabel residential area of the city of Kherson has once again been cut off from the power grid following another Russian attack.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!