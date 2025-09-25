All Sections
Russia strikes Chernihiv: 30,000 residents left without power

Andrii MuravskyiThursday, 25 September 2025, 18:04
Russia strikes Chernihiv: 30,000 residents left without power
Drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the city of Chernihiv.

Source: Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Details: "The enemy carried out an attack on a critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv. A fire broke out at the site, and firefighters are currently extinguishing it," Bryzhynskyi reported.

He said there were no casualties, but as a result of the strike, around 30,000 residents of Chernihiv and the Chernihiv district have been cut off from the power grid.

"Repair works are being organised," Bryzhynskyi added.

Quote: "In the areas cut off from the power grid, water supply pressure has dropped. Pressure in the water supply networks is expected to improve once electricity is restored."

Background:

