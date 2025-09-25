All Sections
Newborn son of woman killed in 7 September Russian attack on Kyiv in critical condition

Vira ShurmakevychThursday, 25 September 2025, 18:59
Newborn son of woman killed in 7 September Russian attack on Kyiv in critical condition
Stock photo: Getty Images

The newborn son of 24-year-old Tetiana Sakiyan, who was injured in a Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of 6-7 September and later died in hospital, remains in a critical condition.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster hromadske, citing Hanna Antoniuk, Deputy Medical Director of Kyiv Perinatal Centre

Quote: "His condition remains critically stable. He is breathing with the help of a ventilator. He is being fed with minimal trophic nutrition. 

This is a baby born under extreme stress. The mother suffered burns, and the child was not physiologically ready to be born. An emergency caesarean section was performed due to the mother’s condition. He was not ready for delivery or for independent life." 

Details: Tetiana Sakiyan lived in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district, where a high-rise residential building was damaged by a Russian drone strike. 

She was taken to hospital in an extremely critical condition, and doctors performed an emergency caesarean section. Her baby was born prematurely. Tetiana was diagnosed with multiple severe conditions, including blast injuries, first- and second-degree burns covering 90% of her body, respiratory tract burns, and severe burn shock.

Doctors fought to save her life for two weeks but were unable to save her. Her partner is still in hospital.

Background:

