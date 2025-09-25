All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

WP: Pentagon chief summons hundreds of US generals to emergency meeting without explanation

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 25 September 2025, 19:48
WP: Pentagon chief summons hundreds of US generals to emergency meeting without explanation
Photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has ordered hundreds of US military generals and admirals to gather next week at a Marine Corps base in Virginia for an unannounced meeting.

Source: The Washington Post, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to over a dozen sources familiar with the matter, the highly unusual directive was sent to nearly all senior US military commanders worldwide.

Advertisement:

The order was issued earlier this week, shortly after Hegseth’s team at the Pentagon announced plans for a major reorganisation of the military’s top command structure.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed on Thursday that Hegseth "will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week" but provided no further details.

The order reportedly applies to all senior officers holding the rank of brigadier general or higher – or their equivalents in the Navy – serving in command positions, as well as their senior military advisers.

Top commanders stationed in conflict zones and senior leadership based in Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region are expected to attend.

There are approximately 800 US generals and admirals stationed across the United States and in dozens of countries worldwide.

The Washington Post noted that none of its sources could recall a defense secretary ever issuing such a broad summons. Some expressed concern about potential security implications.

"People are very concerned. They have no idea what it means," said one of the sources.

Others voiced frustration that even commanders based overseas are required to attend, with some questioning the wisdom of such a move.

"It will make the commands just diminished if something pops up," said a Defense Department official.

Background:

  • On 5 September, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order granting the Department of Defense an additional designation – Department of War.
  • This allows the US secretary of defense to use the additional title secretary of war in official correspondence, public communications, ceremonial events and non-statutory executive branch documents.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USA
Advertisement:
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
Russians have placed 48 children from Donetsk Oblast in psychiatric hospitals for "extremism"
Reconnaissance drones entered Ukrainian airspace from Hungary – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy asked Trump for Tomahawk missiles that can reach Moscow – The Telegraph
All News
USA
US jets scrambled near Alaska to intercept Russian aircraft
WSJ reveals why Trump shifted his rhetoric on Ukraine
US state secretary relays Trump's call for peace to Russian foreign minister
RECENT NEWS
22:07
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
21:09
Zelenskyy warns of military response if drones from Hungary enter Ukraine again
20:51
Hungarian Defence Ministry denies involvement in drone launches into Ukraine
20:47
EXPLAINERWhat risks could a pro-Russian victory pose for Moldova and the region
20:14
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
20:07
Belarusian leader says he wants to talk to Zelenskyy after meeting with Putin
20:02
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart's rude accusations against Zelenskyy
19:35
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole in power company who aided Russian drone strikes
19:15
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
19:00
Hungarian foreign minister questions Ukraine's EU accession after it bans entry for three Hungarian officials
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: