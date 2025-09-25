WP: Pentagon chief summons hundreds of US generals to emergency meeting without explanation

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has ordered hundreds of US military generals and admirals to gather next week at a Marine Corps base in Virginia for an unannounced meeting.

Source: The Washington Post, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to over a dozen sources familiar with the matter, the highly unusual directive was sent to nearly all senior US military commanders worldwide.

The order was issued earlier this week, shortly after Hegseth’s team at the Pentagon announced plans for a major reorganisation of the military’s top command structure.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed on Thursday that Hegseth "will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week" but provided no further details.

The order reportedly applies to all senior officers holding the rank of brigadier general or higher – or their equivalents in the Navy – serving in command positions, as well as their senior military advisers.

Top commanders stationed in conflict zones and senior leadership based in Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region are expected to attend.

There are approximately 800 US generals and admirals stationed across the United States and in dozens of countries worldwide.

The Washington Post noted that none of its sources could recall a defense secretary ever issuing such a broad summons. Some expressed concern about potential security implications.

"People are very concerned. They have no idea what it means," said one of the sources.

Others voiced frustration that even commanders based overseas are required to attend, with some questioning the wisdom of such a move.

"It will make the commands just diminished if something pops up," said a Defense Department official.

Background:

On 5 September, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order granting the Department of Defense an additional designation – Department of War.

This allows the US secretary of defense to use the additional title secretary of war in official correspondence, public communications, ceremonial events and non-statutory executive branch documents.

