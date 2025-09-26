Drones hit Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

Drones attacked the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai on the night of 25-26 September, causing a fire at one of the units.

Source: Krasnodar Krai operational headquarters; Russian Telegram channels

Details: The operational headquarters reported that "drone debris fell on one of the units of the Afipsky refinery, causing a fire over an area of 30 sq m".

This refinery, whose main products are petrol and diesel fuel, is involved in supplying Russian forces. Its annual processing capacity is 6.25 million tonnes of oil.

Background: Units from Ukraine's defence forces had previously attacked the Afipsky oil refinery on the night of 27-28 August 2025.

