Drones hit Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
Friday, 26 September 2025, 06:51
Drones attacked the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai on the night of 25-26 September, causing a fire at one of the units.
Source: Krasnodar Krai operational headquarters; Russian Telegram channels
Details: The operational headquarters reported that "drone debris fell on one of the units of the Afipsky refinery, causing a fire over an area of 30 sq m".
Advertisement:
This refinery, whose main products are petrol and diesel fuel, is involved in supplying Russian forces. Its annual processing capacity is 6.25 million tonnes of oil.
Background: Units from Ukraine's defence forces had previously attacked the Afipsky oil refinery on the night of 27-28 August 2025.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!