Ukrainian forces hit crucial Russian facilities overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 28 August 2025, 10:50
Ukrainian forces hit crucial Russian facilities overnight – Ukraine's General Staff
Russian targets that have been hit. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian defence forces struck a number of key Russian targets on the night of 27-28 August 2025.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Units from the Unmanned Systems Forces and Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, the General Staff said. This facility, which primarily produces petrol and diesel fuel, is involved in supplying the Russian occupation forces. Its annual processing capacity is 6.25 million tonnes of oil. 

A large-scale fire was recorded at the site.

Additionally, units from the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Special Operations Forces conducted strikes on the Kuibyshevsky oil refinery in Samara Oblast, Russia. The plant produces petrol, diesel, fuel oil, solvents, and more than 30 other petroleum products, with a processing capacity of 7 million tonnes of oil per year. Explosions and a fire were reported at the facility.

Furthermore, Russian ammunition storage points and several logistical facilities that support the Russian armed forces were struck by the Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces and the Security Service of Ukraine, in coordination with other components of the defence forces. These targets are reportedly located both within Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Detailed information on the effects of these strikes is being confirmed.

Background: On the night of 27-28 August, Russian authorities reported that drones had attacked several Russian regions, while local residents reported fires at two oil refineries and a railway hub.

