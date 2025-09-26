All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian propagandist Tigran Keosayan, husband to fellow Kremlin mouthpiece Margarita Simonyan, dies

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 26 September 2025, 14:25
Russian propagandist Tigran Keosayan, husband to fellow Kremlin mouthpiece Margarita Simonyan, dies
Tigran Keosayan. Photo: Russian media

Tigran Keosayan, a Russian TV presenter and propagandist, died on the night of 25-26 September.

Source: Keosayan’s wife, Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Russian state-run TV channel RT

Details: Simonyan announced her husband’s death on her Telegram channel: "Last night, Tigran went to the Lord."

Advertisement:

Quote: "Thank you to everyone who prayed. Please do not call me or the family right now. Thank you all, thank you."

Details: Back in January 2025, Simonyan said that Keosayan had suffered clinical death and was in a coma due to heart problems. Several Russian Telegram channels, particularly Baza, also reported on his condition at the time, claiming that he had been in a coma since mid-December 2024.

For reference: Tigran Keosayan (1966-2025), son of Soviet filmmaker Edmond Keosayan, was a Russian director, TV presenter, and propagandist. He led multiple pro-Kremlin shows and openly backed the Kremlin’s position on the war against Ukraine, repeatedly calling the Ukrainian government illegitimate, denying that Donbas belongs to Ukraine and claiming that Crimea "had always been Russian".

He was sanctioned by the EU, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. In 2022, he was declared persona non grata in Armenia and Kazakhstan for his propagandist remarks about the countries. That same year, YouTube removed his channel.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiamedia
Advertisement:
Russia loses bid to secure seat on UN aviation authority council
Zelenskyy says 92 Russian drones headed for Poland on 10 September
Risk of another Fukushima: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant still without electricity on fourth day
If Russia threatens blackout in Kyiv, Moscow should expect the same – Zelenskyy
Russia and Belarus to return to Paralympics under national flags after IPC vote
Russia damages railway in Odesa Oblast: dozens of trains delayed
All News
Russia
Ukrainian drones strike Afipsky refinery in Russia, General Staff says
Brussels proposes €140bn loan to Ukraine funded by frozen Russian assets
Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day
RECENT NEWS
20:22
Russians strike energy facilities in Chernihiv Oblast yet again, leaving 177 settlements without power
20:05
Russians trying to seize Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and seeking IAEA support – Ukraine's foreign minister
19:29
Russia loses bid to secure seat on UN aviation authority council
19:27
Hungary gave up two-thirds of its land for peace, Ukraine may have to yield a fifth, says senior Hungarian official
18:59
"This is fake!": Hungary rejects data on its drone's route over Ukraine
18:42
Zelenskyy says 92 Russian drones headed for Poland on 10 September
18:29
Risk of another Fukushima: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant still without electricity on fourth day
17:58
Ukrainian foreign minister shows Hungarian drone incursion route in tweet aimed at "blind officials"
17:43
Ukraine prepared to help Hungary and Slovakia with alternative energy supplies – Zelenskyy
17:12
Zelenskyy comments on media reports that Ukraine has requested Tomahawk missiles from Trump
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: