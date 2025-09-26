Russian propagandist Tigran Keosayan, husband to fellow Kremlin mouthpiece Margarita Simonyan, dies

Tigran Keosayan, a Russian TV presenter and propagandist, died on the night of 25-26 September.

Source: Keosayan’s wife, Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Russian state-run TV channel RT

Details: Simonyan announced her husband’s death on her Telegram channel: "Last night, Tigran went to the Lord."

Quote: "Thank you to everyone who prayed. Please do not call me or the family right now. Thank you all, thank you."

Details: Back in January 2025, Simonyan said that Keosayan had suffered clinical death and was in a coma due to heart problems. Several Russian Telegram channels, particularly Baza, also reported on his condition at the time, claiming that he had been in a coma since mid-December 2024.

For reference: Tigran Keosayan (1966-2025), son of Soviet filmmaker Edmond Keosayan, was a Russian director, TV presenter, and propagandist. He led multiple pro-Kremlin shows and openly backed the Kremlin’s position on the war against Ukraine, repeatedly calling the Ukrainian government illegitimate, denying that Donbas belongs to Ukraine and claiming that Crimea "had always been Russian".

He was sanctioned by the EU, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. In 2022, he was declared persona non grata in Armenia and Kazakhstan for his propagandist remarks about the countries. That same year, YouTube removed his channel.

