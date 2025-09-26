Russian drone hits shop in Kharkiv, injuring four people
Friday, 26 September 2025, 18:11
Four people were injured in a Russian drone attack on a furniture shop in Kharkiv on 26 September.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov
Quote from Syniehubov: "An enemy UAV has hit the roof of a furniture shop in the Kyivskyi district in Kharkiv."
Details: Syniehubov said medics are providing assistance to three women.
Terekhov reported that a municipal bus carrying passengers was also damaged in the attack. Early reports indicate no casualties.
Updated: Later, Syniehubov reported that the number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv had increased to four.
