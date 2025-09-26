Russian drone hits shop in Kharkiv, injuring four people

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Four people were injured in a Russian drone attack on a furniture shop in Kharkiv on 26 September.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote from Syniehubov: "An enemy UAV has hit the roof of a furniture shop in the Kyivskyi district in Kharkiv."

Details: Syniehubov said medics are providing assistance to three women.

Terekhov reported that a municipal bus carrying passengers was also damaged in the attack. Early reports indicate no casualties.

Updated: Later, Syniehubov reported that the number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv had increased to four.

