Russians have placed 48 children from Donetsk Oblast in psychiatric hospitals for "extremism"

The Russians have placed 48 children under compulsory psychiatric treatment for so-called "extremism" in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Media Center Ukraine, citing Mariia Krasnenko, an expert from the non-governmental organisation Centre of Civic Education Almenda

Quote from Krasnenko: "All possible means of systematic persecution are being used in the temporarily occupied territories, with a particular focus on children and youth. Education and state youth policy are their main direction in the fight against extremism. This also applies to the occupied territories. The enemy has developed clear markers by which it tracks all the ‘dissenters’.

Thus, according to the so-called 'Donetsk People's Republic', 161 minors have been prosecuted, of whom 48 have been placed under compulsory psychiatric treatment."

Details: In addition to punitive psychiatry, administrative measures such as fines are also applied to minors.

Almenda has found that about 6 million Ukrainians remain in the occupied territories, including one and a half million children.

"Our children live in conditions of constant fear in the occupied territories," said Valentyna Potapova, head of national advocacy at Almenda. "There, they perceive their [national] identity as a threat to life and a reason for shame. Therefore, the state must take these challenges into account when such children move to government-controlled territories."

Background: Recently, cyber experts from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine gained access to all computers and servers of the self-proclaimed authorities of temporarily occupied Crimea, enabling them to download information about children deported by the Russians.

