Hungarian foreign minister questions Ukraine's EU accession after it bans entry for three Hungarian officials

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has cast doubt on Ukraine’s further movement towards the EU after three high-ranking Hungarian military officials were banned from entering Ukraine in response to similar actions by Budapest.

Source: Szijjártó on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Szijjártó claimed that Ukraine has "carried out an anti-Hungarian policy" for ten years.

Quote: "The rights of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia were taken away, a Hungarian man was beaten to death during forced conscription, the oil pipeline essential for Hungary’s secure energy supply was attacked, and now Hungarian military leaders are banned from entering Ukraine."

Details: Szijjártó added that Kyiv’s actions hardly warrant support for its European integration.

"And in return they expect our support for their EU membership? They can’t be serious," he said.

Background:

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has announced that Ukraine has banned entry to three high-ranking Hungarian military officials in response to Budapest’s decision to impose sanctions on Ukrainian military personnel.

Sybiha said this is a reciprocal measure in response to Hungary’s ban on entry for several Ukrainian military officials, which he described as "baseless".

