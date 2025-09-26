All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Hungarian foreign minister questions Ukraine's EU accession after it bans entry for three Hungarian officials

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 26 September 2025, 19:00
Hungarian foreign minister questions Ukraine's EU accession after it bans entry for three Hungarian officials
Péter Szijjártó. Photo: Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has cast doubt on Ukraine’s further movement towards the EU after three high-ranking Hungarian military officials were banned from entering Ukraine in response to similar actions by Budapest.

Source: Szijjártó on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Szijjártó claimed that Ukraine has "carried out an anti-Hungarian policy" for ten years. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "The rights of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia were taken away, a Hungarian man was beaten to death during forced conscription, the oil pipeline essential for Hungary’s secure energy supply was attacked, and now Hungarian military leaders are banned from entering Ukraine."

Details: Szijjártó added that Kyiv’s actions hardly warrant support for its European integration.

"And in return they expect our support for their EU membership? They can’t be serious," he said.

Background:

  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has announced that Ukraine has banned entry to three high-ranking Hungarian military officials in response to Budapest’s decision to impose sanctions on Ukrainian military personnel.
  • Sybiha said this is a reciprocal measure in response to Hungary’s ban on entry for several Ukrainian military officials, which he described as "baseless".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

HungaryUkraineEU
Advertisement:
Russia attacks Kyiv: 2 killed, including 12-year-old girl
Russia loses bid to secure seat on UN aviation authority council
Zelenskyy says 92 Russian drones headed for Poland on 10 September
Risk of another Fukushima: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant still without electricity on fourth day
If Russia threatens blackout in Kyiv, Moscow should expect the same – Zelenskyy
Russia and Belarus to return to Paralympics under national flags after IPC vote
All News
Hungary
Hungarian foreign minister issues rude reaction to Zelenskyy's report on drones from Hungary
Reconnaissance drones entered Ukrainian airspace from Hungary – Zelenskyy
Ukraine responds to Budapest sanctions with travel bans on Hungarian military officials
RECENT NEWS
08:40
Russia attacks Kyiv: 2 killed, including 12-year-old girl
20:22
Russians strike energy facilities in Chernihiv Oblast yet again, leaving 177 settlements without power
20:05
Russians trying to seize Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and seeking IAEA support – Ukraine's foreign minister
19:29
Russia loses bid to secure seat on UN aviation authority council
19:27
Hungary gave up two-thirds of its land for peace, Ukraine may have to yield a fifth, says senior Hungarian official
18:59
"This is fake!": Hungary rejects data on its drone's route over Ukraine
18:42
Zelenskyy says 92 Russian drones headed for Poland on 10 September
18:29
Risk of another Fukushima: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant still without electricity on fourth day
17:58
Ukrainian foreign minister shows Hungarian drone incursion route in tweet aimed at "blind officials"
17:43
Ukraine prepared to help Hungary and Slovakia with alternative energy supplies – Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: