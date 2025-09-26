Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that remarks by Western leaders about the possible shooting down of Russian aircraft that violate NATO airspace are "dangerous in their consequences".

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Peskov again claimed that NATO has no solid evidence of the 19 September violation of Estonian airspace by three Russian fighter jets.

Quote: "It looks like a self-exciting mechanism – now there is a European environment, they themselves inject the question, make irresponsible comments, and comments that aircraft should be shot down are at least imprudent and irresponsible and, of course, dangerous in their consequences."

Background:

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that European diplomats have warned Russia that NATO is ready to take decisive measures in response to further violations and noted that the incident targeting Estonia was deliberate.

According to Bloomberg, a Russian representative told the European diplomats that the recent airspace violations in Europe were "a response to Ukrainian attacks on Crimea", which supposedly "would not have been possible without NATO support".

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that he supports US President Donald Trump's position on the need to shoot down Russian aircraft that violate NATO airspace.

