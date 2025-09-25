Rutte supports Trump's stance on NATO shooting down Russian aircraft "if necessary"

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said he supports US President Donald Trump’s position on the need to shoot down Russian aircraft violating the Alliance’s airspace.

Source: Rutte on Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte was asked to comment on US President Donald Trump's statement that NATO should shoot down Russian aircraft that violate its airspace.

He replied that he "totally agrees" with Trump that such aircraft should be shot down "if so necessary".

The secretary general noted that NATO’s armed forces have decades of experience in responding to Russian airspace violations.

Quote: "This means that fighter pilots and the military will constantly assess the threat, and when it is necessary, escort these planes out of Allied territory. If so necessary, we will also do more and, if necessary, the ultimate to protect our people."

Background:

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she did not rule out the possibility of shooting down Russian aircraft that irresponsibly enter NATO countries’ airspace.

However, not everyone shares this view, including French President Emmanuel Macron.

