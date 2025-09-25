All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Rutte supports Trump's stance on NATO shooting down Russian aircraft "if necessary"

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 25 September 2025, 19:26
Rutte supports Trump's stance on NATO shooting down Russian aircraft if necessary
Mark Rutte. Photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said he supports US President Donald Trump’s position on the need to shoot down Russian aircraft violating the Alliance’s airspace.

Source: Rutte on Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte was asked to comment on US President Donald Trump's statement that NATO should shoot down Russian aircraft that violate its airspace.

Advertisement:

He replied that he "totally agrees" with Trump that such aircraft should be shot down "if so necessary".

The secretary general noted that NATO’s armed forces have decades of experience in responding to Russian airspace violations.

Quote: "This means that fighter pilots and the military will constantly assess the threat, and when it is necessary, escort these planes out of Allied territory. If so necessary, we will also do more and, if necessary, the ultimate to protect our people." 

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NATOTrumpaircraft
Advertisement:
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
Russians have placed 48 children from Donetsk Oblast in psychiatric hospitals for "extremism"
Reconnaissance drones entered Ukrainian airspace from Hungary – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy asked Trump for Tomahawk missiles that can reach Moscow – The Telegraph
All News
NATO
Von der Leyen considers possibility of downing Russian aircraft entering NATO airspace
Zelenskyy at meeting with NATO secretary general: PURL funding reached US$2.1 billion
NATO countries at odds over reaction to Russia's violation of airspace, says Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
22:07
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
21:09
Zelenskyy warns of military response if drones from Hungary enter Ukraine again
20:51
Hungarian Defence Ministry denies involvement in drone launches into Ukraine
20:47
EXPLAINERWhat risks could a pro-Russian victory pose for Moldova and the region
20:14
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
20:07
Belarusian leader says he wants to talk to Zelenskyy after meeting with Putin
20:02
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart's rude accusations against Zelenskyy
19:35
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole in power company who aided Russian drone strikes
19:15
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
19:00
Hungarian foreign minister questions Ukraine's EU accession after it bans entry for three Hungarian officials
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: