Zelenskyy warns of military response if drones from Hungary enter Ukraine again

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that during the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Friday 26 September he instructed the military to conduct a full check concerning reconnaissance drones from Hungary and, if such drones appear again, to respond accordingly for the defence of the state.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "There was also a report from our military on, frankly, very unusual events along the Ukraine-Hungary border. Our forces spotted drones, and those were reconnaissance drones.

Ukrainians are currently the best in Europe at defending against any drones. We are ready to share our experience with other nations that need reliable protection against drone threats."

Background:

Earlier, Zelenskyy requested an investigation into reports that drones, possibly from Hungary, entered Ukrainian airspace, following a briefing from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó rudely dismissed Zelenskyy’s report about a possible incursion of Hungarian drones into Ukraine.

