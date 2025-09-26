Ukraine's General Staff posts map showing route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos

The drone’s route in Ukraine. Map: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has posted a map showing the route of a Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine on the morning of 26 September.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "On the morning of 26 September 2025, radar equipment belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine twice detected the flight of a drone-type aerial object at different altitudes in Ukraine’s airspace over Zakarpattia Oblast.

The mentioned object twice violated the state border of Ukraine from the side of Hungary."

Details: The General Staff noted that in order to neutralise a potential threat, the Ukrainian defence forces patrolled the airspace over the Uzhhorod district using a Chaklun-KM-type UAV.

