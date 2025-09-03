All Sections
Putin thanks Kim Jong Un for North Korea's part in fighting "modern neo-Nazism"

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 3 September 2025, 11:03
Putin thanks Kim Jong Un for North Korea's part in fighting modern neo-Nazism
Putin and Kim Jong Un. Photo: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RBC

During a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin mentioned North Korean soldiers who had been killed in Russia's war against Ukraine and stated that Russia would "never forget North Korea’s participation in the fight against modern neo-Nazism".

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax

Details: Putin said that, at Kim Jong Un's initiative, North Korean special forces had participated in combat operations in Russia's Kursk Oblast "in full accordance with our new treaty".

He stated that Russia would never forget the sacrifices made by North Korean troops and their families, thanking them on behalf of the Russian people for their role in the joint struggle against modern neo-Nazism, and asked Kim to convey Russia’s heartfelt gratitude to the North Korean people.

Background:

  • In late April 2025, a South Korean lawmaker cited intelligence reports claiming that around 600 North Korean soldiers had been killed in Russia’s war against Ukraine, particularly during operations in Kursk Oblast.
  • In June, North Korean state media showed footage of Kim Jong Un mourning his soldiers who were reported to have been killed while fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine.
  • In August, Kim decorated soldiers and commanders who had participated in battles in Kursk on Russia’s side and met with the families of the deceased.
  • On 2 September, South Korean legislators, citing intelligence sources, reported that roughly 2,000 North Korean troops sent to Russia to participate in combat operations in Ukraine had already been killed.

