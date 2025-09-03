All Sections
Estonia to join NATO initiative to supply Ukraine with US weapons

Mariya YemetsWednesday, 3 September 2025, 12:44
Estonian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Estonia has announced that it will contribute to financing the supply of US-made weapons to Ukraine as part of NATO's new Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Estonian President Alar Karis at a press conference in Brussels alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Karis stated that Tallinn is set to join in financing the continued supply of US weapons to Ukraine.

Quote: "The US-NATO initiative on weapons, PURL, is excellent in this regard. I want to emphasise today that Estonia fully supports this initiative. And we are happy to take part in this effort. Estonia will continue to support Ukraine in defending its freedom." 

More details: Karis added that Estonia has so far spent 0.3% of its GDP this year on direct military aid to Ukraine, and its defence industry is increasingly collaborating with Ukrainian partners.

Background:

