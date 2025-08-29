Belgium to provide Ukraine with additional €100 million in military aid – Ukraine's defence minister

Belgium will provide Ukraine with an additional €100 million in military aid in 2025 as part of NATO’s new initiative, the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister noted that these funds will be allocated in addition to the €1 billion in military aid Belgium has already provided.

Advertisement:

"I am grateful to my counterpart Theo Francken, as well as to the Belgian people and Government for supporting Ukraine in our fight for freedom," Shmyhal added.

Background:

The US and NATO have launched a new mechanism for providing American weapons to Ukraine – the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), which envisages funding through contributions from other Alliance members.

The US and NATO have launched a new mechanism for providing American weapons to Ukraine – the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), which envisages funding through contributions from other Alliance members. The Netherlands has prepared a €500 million package under PURL, including components and missiles for the Patriot air defence system.

On 24 August it was reported that Norway is allocating around NOK 7 billion (about US$695.7 million) for Ukraine’s air defence.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!