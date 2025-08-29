All Sections
Belgium to provide Ukraine with additional €100 million in military aid – Ukraine's defence minister

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 29 August 2025, 13:04
Belgium to provide Ukraine with additional €100 million in military aid – Ukraine's defence minister
Flag of Belgium. Stock photo: Umsplash

Belgium will provide Ukraine with an additional €100 million in military aid in 2025 as part of NATO’s new initiative, the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister noted that these funds will be allocated in addition to the €1 billion in military aid Belgium has already provided.

"I am grateful to my counterpart Theo Francken, as well as to the Belgian people and Government for supporting Ukraine in our fight for freedom," Shmyhal added.

Background:

