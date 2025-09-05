All Sections
EU at UN: Russia-Ukraine talks must be preceded by ceasefire

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 5 September 2025, 00:58
EU at UN: Russia-Ukraine talks must be preceded by ceasefire
Stavros Lambrinidis. Photo: Wikimedia

The European Union is convinced that a ceasefire must first be achieved before real peace talks between Ukraine and Russia can begin.

Source: Stavros Lambrinidis, Ambassador of the European Union to the United Nations, speaking at the UN General Assembly on Thursday 4 September, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "The EU is united in its unequivocal support to Ukraine as it heroically resists Russia's aggression and its neo-colonial aims – the only true so-called 'root cause' of this war."

Details: Lambrinidis stressed that the EU once again strongly condemns Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression, which is a flagrant violation of international law, the UN Charter and General Assembly resolutions. For this reason alone, Russia's aggression must be "called out by all UN Member States, without any hesitation or equivocation".

He emphasised that no territorial acquisition resulting from the use of force should ever be recognised as lawful.

Quote: "Crimea, Sevastopol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson are Ukraine. The EU firmly rejects and will never recognise the illegal so-called ‘elections' organised by Russia in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, nor their results."

Details: Lambrinidis also emphasised that any downplaying of the response to Russia's actions in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine undermines international order and encourages future acts of aggression elsewhere.

Quote: "The EU considers that a full and unconditional ceasefire would best create the right conditions for real negotiations. Now, more than ever, the UN membership needs to increase pressure on Russia to stop the killing and to engage in meaningful negotiations."

Details: Lambrinidis noted that despite Russian talk of peace, Moscow is showing the exact opposite intentions, intensifying its attacks on civilians across Ukraine. The ambassador pointed out that Russian missiles had caused serious damage to the EU delegation premises in Kyiv last week.

He also welcomed the efforts of the United States aimed at ending Russia's war of aggression and halting the killings and added that the EU is contributing to these efforts.

Background:  

EUUNRusso-Ukrainian warnegotiations
