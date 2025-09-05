Zelenskyy: Ukraine prepared to supply gas and oil to Slovakia if they're not Russian

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is prepared to supply gas and oil to Slovakia, provided that they are not of Russian origin.

Source: Zelenskyy at a briefing after a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in the city of Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia Oblast (Transcarpathia) in Ukraine's west, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "Slovak Prime Minister Fico and I have discussed energy issues. We are ready to supply gas and oil to Slovakia – but only if it’s not Russian gas or Russian oil. Because we are at war. That’s the bottom line."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is currently responding to Russian strikes on energy facilities. "And we will keep responding. But we want this war to end," the president added.

Following his meeting with Fico, Zelenskyy stated that Russian oil has no future.

Hungary and Slovakia continue to receive Russian oil, in particular through the Druzhba pipeline, which has recently been attacked by Ukraine. The foreign ministers of Slovakia and Hungary complained to the European Commission about the attacks.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán even decided to write a letter to US President Donald Trump in connection with Ukraine's attack on the Druzhba pipeline, and the president supposedly replied that he was angry.

On 4 September, Trump, during a conversation with the participants of the latest Coalition of the Willing meeting, said that Europe must completely stop purchasing Russian oil and begin exerting economic pressure on China in order to help achieve peace in Ukraine.

