Polish protesters block Medyka checkpoint on border with Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 6 September 2025, 13:31
Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish protesters have blocked the Medyka checkpoint on the border with Ukraine and are not allowing Ukrainian lorries through in either direction.

Source: State Border Guard Service spokesperson Colonel Andrii Demchenko in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "On Saturday at 12:50 Kyiv time, Polish protesters began a protest action blocking traffic in front of the Medyka checkpoint, opposite the Ukrainian checkpoint Shehyni. Early reports indicate that the restrictions will last at least six hours, with a possible extension."

Details: The Border Guard spokesperson noted that the movement restrictions apply only to lorries. Passenger cars and buses are being processed as usual.

According to Demchenko, 681 freight vehicles are currently registered in the electronic queue to exit Ukraine. About 100 lorries are waiting to enter Ukraine at a specially designated parking area. Their processing will not be disrupted.

The protest site is located about one kilometre from the Polish Medyka checkpoint.

The border guards promise to provide additional updates on any changes or traffic complications.

