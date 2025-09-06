All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Reuters deletes video of Xi and Putin talking about longevity after Chinese TV demand

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 6 September 2025, 16:47
Reuters deletes video of Xi and Putin talking about longevity after Chinese TV demand
Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Reuters news agency has removed a four-minute video of Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussing the possibility of a person living to 150 years of age.

Source: Reuters

Details: Chinese state television CCTV withdrew legal permission to use the footage and demanded its removal.

Advertisement:

The footage was taken during a military parade in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. A microphone picked up this conversation between the leaders.

Reuters edited and distributed the four-minute video to over a thousand international media outlets, including the world's leading television networks. Other agencies licensed by CCTV distributed similar materials.

After CCTV's lawyers requested its take down, Reuters removed the video from its website and sent an official notice to its customers about the withdrawal of the material. The letter stated that the license terms had been exceeded and criticised the "editorial treatment applied to this material," but it did not provide any details.

Reuters withdrew the video because it no longer had legal permission to publish this copyrighted content. However, the agency emphasised that it defends the accuracy of the published content and sees no violation of its standards of impartial journalism.

Chinese state media and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not reply to Reuters’ request for comment. Nevertheless, the story of Putin and Xi's conversation has already been widely spread in the global media and on social media.

"We stand by the accuracy of what we published. We have carefully reviewed the published footage, and we have found no reason to believe Reuters longstanding commitment to accurate, unbiased journalism has been compromised," Reuters wrote.

Background: A microphone accidentally recorded a conversation between Putin and Xi during a military parade in Beijing about how to live to 150.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ChinaPutin
Advertisement:
Russia stepping up attacks on Ukraine's energy sector again – Zelenskyy
EU Ambassador to Ukraine Mathernová: government building hit by Iskander cluster missile – photos
Ukrainian officials take foreign diplomats to see government building damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
Drone with Cyrillic markings crashed near Belarusian border in Poland
Russia attacks thermal power generation facility in Kyiv Oblast
Third body recovered from under rubble of building in Kyiv – photo
All News
China
Trump says US has lost Russia and India to "darkest" China
Russia's largest LNG producer begins gas deliveries to China from sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project
China announces "trial" visa-free regime for Russians
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces hit Vtorovo oil facility in Russia's Vladimir Oblast
20:12
Fire at Kyiv Oblast energy facility extinguished, power restored to consumers
19:46
Russia stepping up attacks on Ukraine's energy sector again – Zelenskyy
19:10
Details emerge about horses killed in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast – photo
19:04
Two new underground schools open in Kharkiv Oblast
18:59
Romania, Hungary and Czechia dismantle Belarusian spy network in Europe
18:30
Estonian Foreign Ministry sends note of protest to Russia over new violation of its airspace
18:11
New Norwegian ambassador begins work in Ukraine
18:08
Ukrainian military unveils unmanned boat Barracuda – video
18:02
Hungarian foreign minister announces meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart in Budapest
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: