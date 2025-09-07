Kremenchuk under large-scale Russian attack: dozens of explosions and partial power outage reported
Sunday, 7 September 2025, 04:20
Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast on the night of 6-7 September. Dozens of explosions have been reported, and part of the city has been left without electricity.
Source: Kremenchuk Mayor Vitalii Maletskyi
Quote: "Kremenchuk is under enemy attack. Dozens of explosions have been heard in the city. Part of the city is without electricity."
Advertisement:
Details: Maletskyi said information on the aftermath of the Russian attack will be provided later by Poltava Oblast Military Administration.
Background: Russia has been attacking Ukraine with strike drones since the evening of 6 September. Explosions have been reported in a number of cities.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!