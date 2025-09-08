All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Drone with Cyrillic markings crashed near Belarusian border in Poland

Ivanna Kostina, Iryna BalachukMonday, 8 September 2025, 10:43
Drone with Cyrillic markings crashed near Belarusian border in Poland
Russian drone. Photo: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command

The "unknown flying object", the wreckage of which was found in Poland near the Belarusian border, turned out to be a drone without an explosive component, the country’s prosecutor’s office reported.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Polsat News

Details: According to the Polish authorities, the drone fell about 300 metres from the border crossing and was likely without an explosive device, with markings in Cyrillic. 

Advertisement:

Police units are currently securing the site. 

Background:

  • On the morning of 8 September, the Polish Border Guard discovered the remains of an unknown flying object near the Terespol border crossing and informed the relevant authorities and the District Prosecutor’s Office in Biała Podlaska. 
  • On Saturday 6 September, an unidentified object also crashed in the village of Majdan Sielec in Lublin Voivodeship. According to RMF FM, it was likely a drone carrying contraband.
  • On the morning of 20 August, it was reported that an unidentified object had fallen and exploded in Osiny, Lublin Voivodeship.
  • Polish authorities believe that the country’s airspace had very likely been violated by a Russian Gerbera drone with a Chinese engine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PolandRusso-Ukrainian wardrones
Advertisement:
Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Borovyk killed in action
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv
Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania issue joint statement on Russian drone incursion
Polish president's spokesman calls Russian drones in Poland act of aggression against NATO country
President of Finland arrives in Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence hit Russian vessel near Novorossiysk – video
All News
Poland
Another "unidentified flying object" crashes on Poland-Belarus border
Polish PM comments on Russian strike on Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv
Poles lift blockade on Medyka checkpoint on border with Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Zelenskyy meets Trump's envoy Kellogg to discuss security guarantees and pressure on Russia
20:38
Polish and Ukrainian General Staffs discuss cooperation against drones
20:29
Russian forces strike near educational facility in Kherson – video
20:00
Czech Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over Kremlin drone provocation in Poland
19:27
Polish foreign minister says Putin is mocking Trump with drone strikes
19:20
Russia in recession, rouble crashes – Kremlin insists situation "stable"
18:58
Germany to bolster NATO's eastern border after Russian drone incidents in Poland
18:58
Ukrainian girl from occupied territory sent to Russian military camp: taught to lay mines and dig trenches
18:45
What is the goal of Russia's mass drone attack on Poland and how should NATO respond?
18:42
Reuters says EU plan unchanged: Russian oil and gas imports to end by 2028
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: