Drone with Cyrillic markings crashed near Belarusian border in Poland
Monday, 8 September 2025, 10:43
The "unknown flying object", the wreckage of which was found in Poland near the Belarusian border, turned out to be a drone without an explosive component, the country’s prosecutor’s office reported.
Source: European Pravda with reference to Polsat News
Details: According to the Polish authorities, the drone fell about 300 metres from the border crossing and was likely without an explosive device, with markings in Cyrillic.
Advertisement:
Police units are currently securing the site.
Background:
- On the morning of 8 September, the Polish Border Guard discovered the remains of an unknown flying object near the Terespol border crossing and informed the relevant authorities and the District Prosecutor’s Office in Biała Podlaska.
- On Saturday 6 September, an unidentified object also crashed in the village of Majdan Sielec in Lublin Voivodeship. According to RMF FM, it was likely a drone carrying contraband.
- On the morning of 20 August, it was reported that an unidentified object had fallen and exploded in Osiny, Lublin Voivodeship.
- Polish authorities believe that the country’s airspace had very likely been violated by a Russian Gerbera drone with a Chinese engine.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!