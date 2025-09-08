Drone with Cyrillic markings crashed near Belarusian border in Poland

Russian drone. Photo: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command

The "unknown flying object", the wreckage of which was found in Poland near the Belarusian border, turned out to be a drone without an explosive component, the country’s prosecutor’s office reported.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Polsat News

Details: According to the Polish authorities, the drone fell about 300 metres from the border crossing and was likely without an explosive device, with markings in Cyrillic.

Police units are currently securing the site.

Background:

On the morning of 8 September, the Polish Border Guard discovered the remains of an unknown flying object near the Terespol border crossing and informed the relevant authorities and the District Prosecutor’s Office in Biała Podlaska.

On Saturday 6 September, an unidentified object also crashed in the village of Majdan Sielec in Lublin Voivodeship. According to RMF FM, it was likely a drone carrying contraband.

On the morning of 20 August, it was reported that an unidentified object had fallen and exploded in Osiny, Lublin Voivodeship.

Polish authorities believe that the country’s airspace had very likely been violated by a Russian Gerbera drone with a Chinese engine.

