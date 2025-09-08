All Sections
Search and rescue operations completed at scene of Russian drone strike in Kyiv – photo

Iryna BalachukMonday, 8 September 2025, 13:49
Photo of the woman who was killed in that attack. Photo: State Emergency Service

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has completed search and rescue operations in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district, where a Russian drone struck a nine-storey residential building on the night of 6-7 September. The attack killed three people, including an infant.

Source: State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote: "The search and rescue operations in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district have been completed."

Aftermath of the Russian strike on Kyiv.
Photo: State Emergency Service

Details: The State Emergency Service noted that 11 people were injured there, and emergency workers saved seven residents of the building. 

In total, more than 360 tonnes of debris and construction materials were cleared. Around 130 emergency workers and 21 pieces of equipment were involved in the operation. 

State Emergency Service psychologists provided assistance to 171 people.

Background:

  • On the night of 6-7 September, Russian drones hit residential buildings in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts. Initial reports said a mother and her baby were among the dead in the Sviatoshynskyi district. 
  • On the morning of 8 September, emergency workers recovered the body of a man from under the rubble, bringing the death toll from the strike on the nine-storey building to three.
  • Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko also reported that an elderly woman died in a shelter in the Darnytskyi district during the same attack.

Kyiv
