Weapon used to kill Ukrainian MP Parubii not yet found

The weapon used to kill Andrii Parubii, an MP and former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), in Lviv on 30 August has not yet been found.

Source: Oleksii Umanets, Deputy Head of Lviv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, as reported by Radio Liberty’s Ukrainian Service

Quote: "The search for the weapon is ongoing. At present, investigators are working in the areas indicated by the murder suspect. He has not changed his testimony. He indicates more than one location, the search continues. He does not name the specific place where he did it [discarded the weapon – ed.], it is a forested area."

Details: Eight shell casings were found at the crime scene. Four bullets struck the politician’s body.

Case files state that during a search of the suspect’s flat, law enforcement discovered ammunition, military insignia, two pyrotechnic devices, 50 cartridge cases and 85 containers designed for plastic cartridge cases. Officers additionally seized sheets containing extracts from legislation, several flash drives, mobile phones, 33 orders and medals from the USSR and Ukraine, as well as 25 badges and metal stars.

The 52-year-old suspect, Mykhailo Stselnikov, has been remanded in custody for 60 days without the right to bail.

Background:

