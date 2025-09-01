All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Suspect in MP Parubii's murder confesses and speaks of contact with Russia

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 1 September 2025, 18:37
Suspect in MP Parubii's murder confesses and speaks of contact with Russia
The suspect being arrested. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

The recently detained suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii, an MP and former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), confessed during initial questioning and disclosed his contact with Russian representatives, Radio Liberty journalists have learned.

Source: Radio Liberty’s Ukrainian Service, citing law enforcement sources

Details: The suspect said that his son, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, went missing in 2023 on the Bakhmut front.

Advertisement:

Quote: "After that, he began monitoring Russian social media groups to find more information about his son’s fate. Later he started communicating with Russian representatives [not yet identified by the investigation – ed.], who are believed to have told him that his son had died. 

The suspect said that the Russian representatives in these conversations had justified Russia’s actions in the war against Ukraine and instead blamed Ukrainian officials for starting it."

Details: He also told investigators that he informed his Russian handlers that he lived in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv and mentioned Andrii Parubii, whom he claimed to have seen "repeatedly".

Continuing his communication with Russian representatives, the suspect began preparing for the murder: he obtained a weapon, bought a bicycle and helmet, and used forged documents to buy a car, which he then used to track the politician.

Radio Liberty reported that the suspect provided this information during initial interrogations, though investigators are still verifying it.

In addition, journalists from the Lviv newspaper Vysokyi Zamok, citing their sources, reported that "the Russians, taking advantage of the father’s tragedy, told him that they would hand over his son’s body in exchange for the murder of any prominent Ukrainian politician".

Previously: 

  • The National Police have released the first photos of the detained suspect. Ivan Vyhivskyi, Chief of the National Police, emphasised that this crime was not random and that there is a Russian connection involved.
  • During a briefing on 1 September, law enforcement officials said that they had not ruled out any lines of inquiry in the case of the murder of Parubii, but had identified a Russian link as the priority.

Background:

  • Andrii Parubii, a member of the Ukrainian parliament and former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of the 8th convocation, was killed in Lviv on 30 August.
  • The Prosecutor General's Office reported that an unknown man fired several shots at the politician, killing him instantly. The attacker fled the scene. A special police operation codenamed Siren was launched in the city to locate and apprehend the murderer.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Parubii's murder had been carefully planned.
  • Law enforcement officials stated that there is currently no connection between the murder of MP Iryna Farion and this case.
  • Zelenskyy announced on the night of 31 August-1 September that a suspect had been detained. The Interior Minister revealed that the suspect was detained in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.
  • Mykola Meret, Head of Lviv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, served a 52-year-old Lviv resident who was detained with a notice of suspicion in the murder of a member of parliament. He stated that "the suspicion is based on objective evidence indicating that the detained person committed the murder of a member of parliament".
  • Parubii will be buried on 2 September at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces liberate Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast and raise Ukrainian flag – video
Suspect in MP Parubii's murder confesses and speaks of contact with Russia
Minerals deal: PM reveals who will represent Ukraine on US-Ukraine investment fund board
Macron's office confirms Coalition of the Willing will meet in Paris on 4 September
New Diia.AI tool brings artificial intelligence help to Ukraine's e-government portal
Dynamo Kyiv's Vladyslav Vanat becomes third Ukrainian player at Girona FC
All News
RECENT NEWS
20:10
Slovak PM says he will meet Zelenskyy after talks with Putin in China
20:03
Ukrainian JET Company unveils new bomber drone featuring eight payload pods – photos
19:32
No agreements on trilateral summit with US and Ukraine, Kremlin says
19:07
Ukrainian forces liberate Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast and raise Ukrainian flag – video
18:53
Kremlin has failed to portray world as divided on aggression against Ukraine – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
18:37
Suspect in MP Parubii's murder confesses and speaks of contact with Russia
18:17
Ukraine serves Chechen leader with notice of suspicion in absentia for ordering use of prisoners as human shield
17:26
Minerals deal: PM reveals who will represent Ukraine on US-Ukraine investment fund board
17:22
Putin's losing his lying skills: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman assesses Putin's speech at Tianjin SCO
17:18
Serbia has a chance for success: what could bring an end to Vučić’s authoritarian rule
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: