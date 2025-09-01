All Sections
Interior minister provides some details about detention of suspect in MP Parubii's murder

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 1 September 2025, 00:56

Andrii Parubii in the Verkhovna Rada. Photo: Parubii on Facebook

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has announced that the suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii, an MP and former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), was detained in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Source: Klymenko on Telegram

Quote from Klymenko: "Dozens of police officers from Lviv Oblast and the central office of the National Police, together with officers of the Security Service of Ukraine, have worked tirelessly to solve the brazen murder of Andrii Parubii."

Details: Klymenko said that "the investigation and the detention were under the personal supervision of the Ukrainian president."

Klymenko stated that the suspected gunman was detained in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Quote from Klymenko: "There will not be many details provided at this point. I can only say that the crime was meticulously planned: the victim’s movements were studied, the route was mapped out and an escape plan was devised.

Within 24 hours of the murder, the investigators were already on the direct trail of the gunman, and within 36 hours he was detained. More details will be provided later by the police."

Previously: On the night of 31 August-1 September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii had been arrested.

Background:

  • On 30 August, Parubii was murdered in Lviv.
  • The Prosecutor General's Office reported that an unknown man fired several shots at the politician, killing him instantly. The attacker fled the scene. A special police operation codenamed Siren was launched in the city to locate and apprehend the murderer.
  • Zelenskyy said Parubii's murder had been carefully planned.
  • As of 30 August, the identity of Parubii’s killer had not yet been established. The murderer fired about eight shots at the victim from a short-barrelled firearm on Yefremova Street in Lviv on 30 August. No connection with the murder of linguistics professor and former MP Iryna Farion has so far been found.
  • Parubii will be buried on 2 September at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv.

 Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

