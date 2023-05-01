Во время боев за Бахмут погиб доброволец из США

Во время боев за город-крепость Бахмут погиб американский доброволец Купер "Харрис" Эндрюс.

Источник: журналист Джейк Ханрахан в Twitter

Детали: Сообщается, что 26-летний Купер "Харрис" Эндрюс был бывшим морским пехотинцем.

"Он был частью Иностранного легиона, а позже – Комитета сопротивления. Он попал в засаду российских войск, защищая эвакуированных", – написал Ханрахан.

Добавил, что он и сообщество (Popular Front, которую поддерживал Эндрюс – ред.) не знали, что Купер был под Бахмутом. Поэтому были шокированы известием о его гибели.

I’m very sad to say this, but one of the @PopularFront_ community has been killed fighting in Ukraine. Cooper ‘Harris’ Andrews, 26, was a long time PF supporter and part of our Discord. He was a former US Marine and lifelong leftist organiser. He was killed in Bakhmut. pic.twitter.com/ZdNIzRlXdw

Cooper was a noted member of the PF community, meeting irl with others. He was funny, not too serious, but deeply dedicated to what he believed in. We didn’t know he was out there and are shocked by the news. Condolences from all of us go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/RK2cL9562Z