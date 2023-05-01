Все разделы
Во время боев за Бахмут погиб доброволец из США

Ольга ГлущенкоПонедельник, 1 мая 2023, 05:50
Во время боев за Бахмут погиб доброволец из США
фото из twitter Ханрахана

Во время боев за город-крепость Бахмут погиб американский доброволец Купер "Харрис" Эндрюс.

Источник: журналист Джейк Ханрахан в Twitter

Детали: Сообщается, что 26-летний Купер "Харрис" Эндрюс был бывшим морским пехотинцем.

"Он был частью Иностранного легиона, а позже – Комитета сопротивления. Он попал в засаду российских войск, защищая эвакуированных", – написал Ханрахан.

Добавил, что он и сообщество (Popular Front, которую поддерживал Эндрюс – ред.) не знали, что Купер был под Бахмутом. Поэтому были шокированы известием о его гибели.

Темы: Бахмутвойнадобровольцы
