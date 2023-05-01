All Sections
US volunteer killed in action near Bakhmut

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 1 May 2023, 05:50
US volunteer killed in action near Bakhmut
PHOTO FROM JAKE HANRAHAN'S TWITTER

Cooper "Harris" Andrews, a US volunteer who fought alongside Ukrainian forces has been killed in action near the city of Bakhmut.

Source: journalist Jake Hanrahan on Twitter

Details: Cooper "Harris" Andrews, 26, was reportedly a former Marine.

"He was part of the Foreign Legion and later the Resistance Committee. He was ambushed by Russian troops while protecting evacuees," Hanrahan wrote.

He added that he and the community (Narodnyi Front organisation, which Andrews supported – ed.) did not know that Cooper was near Bakhmut. Therefore, they were shocked to learn of his death.

Subjects: military volunteers
