US volunteer killed in action near Bakhmut

Cooper "Harris" Andrews, a US volunteer who fought alongside Ukrainian forces has been killed in action near the city of Bakhmut.

Source: journalist Jake Hanrahan on Twitter

Details: Cooper "Harris" Andrews, 26, was reportedly a former Marine.

"He was part of the Foreign Legion and later the Resistance Committee. He was ambushed by Russian troops while protecting evacuees," Hanrahan wrote.

He added that he and the community (Narodnyi Front organisation, which Andrews supported – ed.) did not know that Cooper was near Bakhmut. Therefore, they were shocked to learn of his death.

I’m very sad to say this, but one of the @PopularFront_ community has been killed fighting in Ukraine. Cooper ‘Harris’ Andrews, 26, was a long time PF supporter and part of our Discord. He was a former US Marine and lifelong leftist organiser. He was killed in Bakhmut. pic.twitter.com/ZdNIzRlXdw — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) April 30, 2023

Cooper was a noted member of the PF community, meeting irl with others. He was funny, not too serious, but deeply dedicated to what he believed in. We didn’t know he was out there and are shocked by the news. Condolences from all of us go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/RK2cL9562Z We have launched English Twitter! Follow us! — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) April 30, 2023

