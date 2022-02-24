The first losses from Russia's attack on Ukraine: dead, wounded, plane destroyed
Thursday, 24 February 2022, 08:03
According to the National Police of Ukraine, as of 8 am in Ukraine, the first victims of the new Russian aggression were reported.
Source: Adviser to the Minister of Health Anton Gerashchenko with reference to the operational information of the National Police, Ministry of Internal Affairs
Details: A child and three civilians were injured in Mariupol, Donetsk region.
Advertisement:
As of 9 am, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced new victims:
- In the Odesa region, Podolsk city, military unit 0173 bombed, 6 dead, 7 wounded, 19 missing.
- In Mariupol, Donetsk region, one person was killed and two were injured in the shelling.
- In addition, according to the State Border Guard Service, a Ukrainian border guard died in the Kherson region.
- A car came under fire in Konotop district, injuring a woman and a child.
- In Kryvyi Rih city, Dnipropetrovsk region, three strikes on the tank depots of 17, combat duty position 4608 Krasnopillya
- The bridge over the Ingulets River was bombed.
For other regions, the information is as follows:
- Kyiv region - Vasylkivskyi, Boryspil, Brovarskyi, Polissya districts: information about explosions
- Kyiv region - the village of Revne: shelling
- Volyn region - Lutsk city: information about explosions
- Odesa: an explosion of a radio locator station near the airport
- Odesa region - Podolsk city: 2 planes flew in from Transnistria, shelling
- Zaporizhzhia - an explosion near the airport
- Zaporozhzhia - shelling on the outskirts
- Chernihiv region - the village of Mykolayivka of the Novhorod-Siversky area: reports of russian incoming equipment
- Lviv region - Batyatychi village: explosions were heard
- Lviv region - Brody city: three explosions on two units
- Lviv region - the village of Novyi Kalyniv: shelling of the fuel and lubricants base
- Poltava region - Myrhorod city: the explosion of two rockets
- Kirovohrad region - Znamyanka city: shelling
- Chernihiv region - UDSNS airport: hitting the locator (there are victims)
- Kherson region - the cities of Chongar and Kalanchak: shelling
- Kherson region - Kalanchak: shelling of border controls
- Kherson region - post Azov Genichesk: Russian military equipment is moving towards the post (number is unknown) towards Melitopil
- Khmelnytsky - Starokostiantyniv: shelling of a military airport
- Zhytomyr region - Ozerne: rocket fire, one plane destroyed
- Vinnytsia region - Bohoniki: shelling
- Vinnytsia region - the city of Tulchyn and the city of Teplyk: explosions are heard
- Ivano-Frankivsk region - shelling
- Kharkiv - shelling of the air defense unit (anti-aircraft unit).