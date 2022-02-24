Укр / Рус Клуб УП
The first losses from Russia's attack on Ukraine: dead, wounded, plane destroyed

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 24 February 2022, 09:03

According to the National Police of Ukraine, as of 8 am in Ukraine, the first victims of the new Russian aggression were reported.

Source: Adviser to the Minister of Health Anton Gerashchenko with reference to the operational information of the National Police, Ministry of Internal Affairs

Details: A child and three civilians were injured in Mariupol, Donetsk region.

As of 9 am, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced new victims:

  • In the Odesa region, Podolsk city, military unit 0173 bombed, 6 dead, 7 wounded, 19 missing.
  • In Mariupol, Donetsk region, one person was killed and two were injured in the shelling.
  • In addition, according to the State Border Guard Service, a Ukrainian border guard died in the Kherson region.
  • A car came under fire in Konotop district, injuring a woman and a child.
  • In Kryvyi Rih city, Dnipropetrovsk region, three strikes on the tank depots of 17, combat duty position 4608 Krasnopillya
  • The bridge over the Ingulets River was bombed.

For other regions, the information is as follows:

  • Kyiv region - Vasylkivskyi, Boryspil, Brovarskyi, Polissya districts: information about explosions
  • Kyiv region - the village of Revne: shelling
  • Volyn region - Lutsk city: information about explosions
  • Odesa: an explosion of a radio locator station near the airport
  • Odesa region - Podolsk city: 2 planes flew in from Transnistria, shelling
  • Zaporizhzhia - an explosion near the airport
  • Zaporozhzhia - shelling on the outskirts
  • Chernihiv region - the village of Mykolayivka of the Novhorod-Siversky area: reports of russian incoming equipment
  • Lviv region - Batyatychi village: explosions were heard
  • Lviv region - Brody city: three explosions on two units
  • Lviv region - the village of Novyi Kalyniv: shelling of the fuel and lubricants base
  • Poltava region - Myrhorod city: the explosion of two rockets
  • Kirovohrad region - Znamyanka city: shelling
  • Chernihiv region - UDSNS airport: hitting the locator (there are victims)
  • Kherson region - the cities of Chongar and Kalanchak: shelling
  • Kherson region - Kalanchak: shelling of border controls
  • Kherson region - post Azov Genichesk: Russian military equipment  is moving towards the post (number is unknown) towards Melitopil
  • Khmelnytsky - Starokostiantyniv: shelling of a military airport
  • Zhytomyr region - Ozerne: rocket fire, one plane destroyed
  • Vinnytsia region - Bohoniki: shelling
  • Vinnytsia region - the city of Tulchyn and the city of Teplyk: explosions are heard
  • Ivano-Frankivsk region - shelling
  • Kharkiv - shelling of the air defense unit (anti-aircraft unit).

