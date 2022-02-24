The first losses from Russia's attack on Ukraine: dead, wounded, plane destroyed

According to the National Police of Ukraine, as of 8 am in Ukraine, the first victims of the new Russian aggression were reported.

Source: Adviser to the Minister of Health Anton Gerashchenko with reference to the operational information of the National Police, Ministry of Internal Affairs

Details: A child and three civilians were injured in Mariupol, Donetsk region.

As of 9 am, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced new victims:

In the Odesa region, Podolsk city, military unit 0173 bombed, 6 dead, 7 wounded, 19 missing.

In Mariupol, Donetsk region, one person was killed and two were injured in the shelling.

In addition, according to the State Border Guard Service, a Ukrainian border guard died in the Kherson region.

A car came under fire in Konotop district, injuring a woman and a child.

In Kryvyi Rih city, Dnipropetrovsk region, three strikes on the tank depots of 17, combat duty position 4608 Krasnopillya

The bridge over the Ingulets River was bombed.

For other regions, the information is as follows: